View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences $15m Placement to Accelerate Cancer Diagnostic Program



BARD1 completes $15 million placement with strong demand from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors in Australia and Hong Kong



• Proceeds will be used primarily to fund development and commercialisation of the SubB2M tests for ovarian and breast cancer, and EXO-NET® products

• Existing shareholders will be offered the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan to raise up to a further $2 million on the same terms as the placement

• BARD1’s expected proforma net cash balance will be approximately $20.6 million post placement and SPP1



Melbourne, Australia, 23 July 2021: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has raised $15 million in a placement to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors showing strong support for the Company’s development and commercialisation programs focused on the early detection of cancer to improve patient outcomes.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document