BARD1 Life Sciences Autoantibody Test Results for Ovarian Cancer Published



-- Studies performed at the University of Geneva in 2018 for the Company’s BARD1 autoantibody (AAb) test for detection of ovarian cancer published in international peer-reviewed journal Genes

-- The research-stage BARD1 AAb assay showed a predicted accuracy of 0.96 with 86% sensitivity at 95% specificity cut-off for detection of ovarian cancer in asymptomatic women compared to healthy controls

-- Similar high predicted accuracy of 0.97 for ovarian cancer was shown in high-risk women with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome (HBOC)

-- The AAb-based test is one of the approaches that BARD1 is developing for ovarian cancer to enable earlier detection, save women’s lives and avoid unnecessary surgery



