Austco Healthcare HY Dec 23 Results Media Release

Austco Healthcare increases revenues by 11%, further investment in R&D and accelerates direct to market capabilities in Australia



Accumulated orders yet to be delivered grow to an all-time high of $44.4 million

Revenue from customers up 11% to $22.8 million

Software and SMA revenues up 11% to $4.0 million

Gross Margins decreased to 51.9% compared to 54.8%

NPAT down from $1.4 million pcp to $1.2 million due to investment in strategic growth initiatives

Teknocorp acquisition completed and a term sheet for the acquisition of Amentco announced

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC), a global leader in clinical communications solutions, is pleased to announce an 11% surge in revenue from customers over the prior comparative period (pcp), reaching $22.8 million for 1HFY24. This achievement underscores the company's continued growth trajectory and commitment to delivering innovative solutions to healthcare providers globally.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



