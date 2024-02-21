View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare enters Term Sheet to acquire Amentco



Highlights Conditional binding term sheet to acquire 100% of the business of Amentco, a healthcare solutions provider and Certified Austco Nurse Call reseller (Acquisition).

The Acquisition will enable Austco to expand its offering to Australian hospitals and aged care providers to include other integrated low-voltage solutions.

The Acquisition will accelerate Austco’s strategic initiative to build a direct sales capability in Australia, replicating the proven model Austco uses in the United States, Canada and Singapore.

The Acquisition is priced at 3.5 times earnings before interest depreciation amortisation and tax (EBITDA) consistent with the Teknocorp acquisition.

Amentco is forecast to achieve approximately $13 million in revenue and $3 million in EBITDA in FY2024.

The Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings per share accretive, not including any revenue synergy benefits.

Austco Healthcare Limited (“Austco” or “the Company”) (ASX:AHC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional binding term sheet to purchase Queensland based Amentco Enterprise Group Pty Ltd (“Amentco”), a leading provider of integrated communication and security systems for healthcare facilities. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Austco Healthcare's mission to enhance patient care, safety, and operational efficiency through advanced technology solutions.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



