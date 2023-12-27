View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare's Teknocorp Secures $1.2m Contract



Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX: AHC) is pleased to announce that Teknocorp, its recently acquired subsidiary, has been awarded an AUD $1.2 million contract to deliver state-of-the-art access control and CCTV solutions for the upcoming Whittlesea Community Hospital in Victoria, Australia.



Operated by Northern Health, the Whittlesea Community Hospital will play a pivotal role in providing integrated community health and specialized services, including chronic disease management, chemotherapy, social support, and women’s health. The facility will also offer after-hours care for nonemergency medical issues.



