Austco Healthcare - Teknocorp acquisition completion



Austco Healthcare Limited (Austco) (ASX:AHC) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the business and assets of Victorian-based Teknocorp Australia Pty Ltd and its related business Victorian Monitoring Services (Teknocorp).



Teknocorp Overview and Rationale



Teknocorp is a security and healthcare solutions provider and has been a certified Austco Nurse Call reseller for more than 20 years. Teknocorp specialises in providing integrated nurse call, security, access control and complementary systems to small and medium-scale enterprises in public and private sectors. The acquisition increases Austco’s direct sales capability, provides growth opportunities and enhances its range of solutions to better meet the needs of the Australian healthcare market.



