Austco Healthcare wins $3.8m Order

Austco Healthcare wins AUD $3.8 million contract to refresh nurse call system for Jurong Health Campus in Singapore



Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX: AHC) ("Austco") is proud to announce it has been awarded an AUD $3.8 million contract to refresh the Tacera Nurse Call platform at the state-of-the-art 700-bed Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) and the 400-bed Jurong Community Hospital (JCH), both part of the Jurong Health Campus.



This substantial contract award underscores Austco's commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare technology that enhances patient care, operational efficiency, and the overall healthcare experience. The updated Care Communications System will introduce innovative features designed to revolutionize patient care at Jurong Health, setting a new benchmark in the healthcare industry.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



