Media ReleasesAustco Healthcare

View All Austco Healthcare News


Austco Healthcare - Acquisition agreement for Teknocorp executed

25 Sep 2023 11:34 AM


Highlights

-- Agreement executed to acquire 100% of the business and assets of Teknocorp, a communications hardware and software solutions provider and certified Austco Nurse Call reseller (“Acquisition”).
-- The Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive, not including any revenue synergy benefits.
-- The Acquisition fast-tracks Austco’s plan to build direct sales capability in Australia, replicating  the proven model Austco uses in the United States, Canada and Singapore. It enables Austco to expand its offering to Australian hospitals and aged care providers to include other low-voltage systems.
-- The Acquisition is expected to complete in October 2023.

Austco Healthcare Limited (“Austco” or “the Company”) (AHC:ASX) is pleased to announce the successful purchase of the business and assets of Victorian-based Teknocorp Australia Pty Ltd and its related business Victorian Monitoring Services (“Teknocorp” or “the Business”).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.