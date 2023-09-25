View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare - Acquisition agreement for Teknocorp executed



Highlights



-- Agreement executed to acquire 100% of the business and assets of Teknocorp, a communications hardware and software solutions provider and certified Austco Nurse Call reseller (“Acquisition”).

-- The Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive, not including any revenue synergy benefits.

-- The Acquisition fast-tracks Austco’s plan to build direct sales capability in Australia, replicating the proven model Austco uses in the United States, Canada and Singapore. It enables Austco to expand its offering to Australian hospitals and aged care providers to include other low-voltage systems.

-- The Acquisition is expected to complete in October 2023.



Austco Healthcare Limited (“Austco” or “the Company”) (AHC:ASX) is pleased to announce the successful purchase of the business and assets of Victorian-based Teknocorp Australia Pty Ltd and its related business Victorian Monitoring Services (“Teknocorp” or “the Business”).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



