Austco Healthcare FY23 Results Media Release

24 Aug 2023 04:53 PM


-- Revenue from customers up 17% to $42.0 million
-- Software and SMA revenues up 65% to $8.5 million
-- Gross Margins increased to 53.4% compared to 52.5% in pcp
-- Research and Development investment up $0.9 million to $4.6 million
-- NPAT down $0.07 million to $2.3 million
-- Open Sales Order book grew to a record high of $36.1 million
-- No dividend has been declared to fund organic and inorganic growth

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) (Austco), a global leader in clinical communications solutions, announces a 17% increase in revenue from customers over the prior comparative period (pcp) to $42.0 million for FY23.

Software and SMA revenues were the largest driver of increased revenues, up 65% or $3.3 million to $8.5 million. This growth more than offset supply chain increased costs and allowed for improved Gross Margins up from 52.5% to 53.4% for the year.

