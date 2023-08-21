View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare awarded $2.6M contract



Azure Healthcare Limited’s (ASX: AHC) wholly owned subsidiary Austco Marketing & Service (Asia) Pte Ltd has secured a A$2.6M contract to supply its Tacera Nurse Call platform to Mount Elizabeth Hospital (MEH), a premier 345-bed private hospital located in Singapore.



Mount Elizabeth Hospital, a flagship of Parkway Hospitals Singapore, stands as a cornerstone of Asia's foremost integrated private healthcare provider, spanning Malaysia, Singapore, India, Greater China, and Brunei. With a reputation for excellence, MEH has emerged as one of Asia's largest private hospitals and boasts an unparalleled concentration of specialized medical professionals, including cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, neurologists, and neurosurgeons.



