Austco awarded $7.4m contract, largest in its history

16 Jun 2023 08:40 AM

 
  • Largest contract win in Austco Healthcare's history.
  • Agreement to supply advanced Tacera alarm management and clinical workflow solution.
  • Construction has commenced and will be completed in 2026.
Austco Healthcare Limited's (ASX: AHC) subsidiary Austco Marketing & Service (Canada) has secured an AUD $7.4M contract to supply its industry-leading Tacera alarm management and clinical workflow solution for the new 548-bed St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia. The contract, representing the largest single contract award in Austco Healthcare's history, includes over 1100 full IP patient stations, 1200 clinical workflow terminals, and Webservices interfaces for EMR and RTLS systems integrations. 

