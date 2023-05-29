Media ReleasesAustco Healthcare

View All Austco Healthcare News


Austco Healthcare - Austco to acquire Healthcare & Communications Business

29 May 2023 09:13 AM


Highlights

  • Conditional term sheet to acquire 100% of the business and assets of Teknocorp, a communications hardware and software solutions provider and Certified Austco Nurse Call reseller (Acquisition).
  • The Acquisition will fast-track Austco’s plan to build a direct sales capability in Australia, replicating the proven model Austco uses in the United States, Canada and Singapore.
  • The Acquisition will enable Austco to also expand its offering to Australian hospitals and aged care providers to include other low-voltage systems.
  • Teknocorp is forecast to achieve approximately $9 million in revenue and $1.1 million in earnings before interest depreciation amortisation and tax (EBITDA] in FY2023.
  • The Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings per share accretive, not including any revenue synergy benefits.

Austco Healthcare Limited (“Austco” or “the Company”) (ASX:AHC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional binding term sheet to purchase the business and assets of Victorian-based Teknocorp Australia Pty Ltd and its related business Victorian Monitoring Services (“Teknocorp” or “the Business”). 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.