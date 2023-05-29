Austco Healthcare - Austco to acquire Healthcare & Communications Business

Highlights
-
Conditional term sheet to acquire 100% of the business and assets of Teknocorp, a communications hardware and software solutions provider and Certified Austco Nurse Call reseller (Acquisition).
-
The Acquisition will fast-track Austco’s plan to build a direct sales capability in Australia, replicating the proven model Austco uses in the United States, Canada and Singapore.
-
The Acquisition will enable Austco to also expand its offering to Australian hospitals and aged care providers to include other low-voltage systems.
-
Teknocorp is forecast to achieve approximately $9 million in revenue and $1.1 million in earnings before interest depreciation amortisation and tax (EBITDA] in FY2023.
-
The Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings per share accretive, not including any revenue synergy benefits.
Austco Healthcare Limited (“Austco” or “the Company”) (ASX:AHC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional binding term sheet to purchase the business and assets of Victorian-based Teknocorp Australia Pty Ltd and its related business Victorian Monitoring Services (“Teknocorp” or “the Business”).
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document