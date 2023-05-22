View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare - Austco awarded $3.9M contract



Austco Healthcare Limited's (ASX: AHC) subsidiary Austco Marketing & Service (Canada) is pleased to announce a major contract win, securing an AUD $3.9M deal to supply and install its industryleading Tacera platform and comprehensive low-voltage solution for the new 192-bed Maple View aged-care facility in Athens, Ontario. The facility, owned and operated by the Municipality of Leeds and Grenville, is set to open in late 2025 and will be one of Ontario's most advanced aged-care facilities. The Maple View Lodge Redevelopment Project is the largest capital project ever undertaken by the Counties.



The contract represents a significant contract win and includes Austco's latest Tacera System with built-in Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) functionality, Pulse Mobile and Enterprise Reporting. In addition, Austco's low-voltage package will consist of Wanderguard resident wandering system, Access Control, audio-visual systems and CCTV. Built with an open architecture and featuring an application programming interface (API), Tacera is designed to integrate with a wide range of hardware, software, and other systems at Maple View.



