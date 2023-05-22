Media ReleasesAustco Healthcare

View All Austco Healthcare News


Austco Healthcare - Austco awarded $3.9M contract

22 May 2023 09:09 AM


Austco Healthcare Limited's (ASX: AHC) subsidiary Austco Marketing & Service (Canada) is pleased to announce a major contract win, securing an AUD $3.9M deal to supply and install its industryleading Tacera platform and comprehensive low-voltage solution for the new 192-bed Maple View aged-care facility in Athens,  Ontario. The facility, owned and operated by the Municipality of Leeds and Grenville, is set to open in late 2025 and will be one of Ontario's most advanced aged-care facilities. The Maple View Lodge Redevelopment Project is the largest capital project ever undertaken by the Counties.

The contract represents a significant contract win and includes Austco's latest Tacera System with built-in Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) functionality, Pulse Mobile and Enterprise Reporting. In addition, Austco's low-voltage package will consist of Wanderguard resident wandering system, Access Control, audio-visual systems and CCTV. Built with an open architecture and featuring an application programming interface (API), Tacera is designed to integrate with a wide range of hardware, software, and other systems at Maple View.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.