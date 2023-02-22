View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare HY Dec 22 Results Media Release



Austco Healthcare increases revenues by 29%, invests further in sales capability and declares a fully franked dividend



Revenue from customers up 29% to $20.5 million

Software and SMA revenues up 47% to $3.6 million

Gross Margins increased to 54.8% compared to 52.9% in pcp

Underlying EBIT (excluding other income) up 49% to $1.7 million

Underlying NPAT (excluding other income) up 57% to $1.3 million

Reported NPAT down 9% to $1.4 million

Fully franked dividend of 0.175 cents per share declared

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC), a global leader in clinical communications solutions, announces a 29% increase in revenue from customers over the prior comparative period (pcp) to $20.5 million for 1HFY23.



Whilst supply chain issues remain and are expected to remain throughout calendar 2023, we noted improvements, especially during the second quarter. The supply chain improvements allowed the Company to accelerate product deliveries on its Open Sales Order book, which gave rise to all regions posting revenue growth. Despite the material increase in revenues, our Open Sales Order book remains robust at $20.3 million (at mid February 2023).



