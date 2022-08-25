View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare FY22 Results Release



-- Revenue from customers up 15% to $35.9 million for FY22

-- Software and SMA revenues up $0.7 million to $5.1 million in FY22

-- Gross Margins remain robust at 52.5%

-- EBIT (excluding grant income) flat at $2.0 million for FY22

-- Underlying NPAT (excludes grant income) up 14% to $1.7 million

-- Reported NPAT down 32% to $2.3 million for FY22

-- Open Sales Order book remains robust, currently at $22.7 million (mid-August 2022)

-- Fully franked dividend of 0.3 cents per share declared



Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC), a global leader in clinical communications solutions, announces a 15% increase in revenue from customers to $35.9 million for FY22.



Despite another year of COVID-19 supply chain issues (which have worsened during FY22) and continued restricted access to some customer sites (which have lessened during FY22), Austco Healthcare delivered a statutory net profit of $2.3 million.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



