Austco Healthcare FY22 Results Release

-- Revenue from customers up 15% to $35.9 million for FY22
-- Software and SMA revenues up $0.7 million to $5.1 million in FY22
-- Gross Margins remain robust at 52.5%
-- EBIT (excluding grant income) flat at $2.0 million for FY22
-- Underlying NPAT (excludes grant income) up 14% to $1.7 million
-- Reported NPAT down 32% to $2.3 million for FY22
-- Open Sales Order book remains robust, currently at $22.7 million (mid-August 2022)
-- Fully franked dividend of 0.3 cents per share declared
Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC), a global leader in clinical communications solutions, announces a 15% increase in revenue from customers to $35.9 million for FY22.
Despite another year of COVID-19 supply chain issues (which have worsened during FY22) and continued restricted access to some customer sites (which have lessened during FY22), Austco Healthcare delivered a statutory net profit of $2.3 million.
