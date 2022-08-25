Media ReleasesAustco Healthcare

View All Austco Healthcare News


Austco Healthcare FY22 Results Release

25 Aug 2022 11:42 AM


-- Revenue from customers up 15% to $35.9 million for FY22
-- Software and SMA revenues up $0.7 million to $5.1 million in FY22
-- Gross Margins remain robust at 52.5%
-- EBIT (excluding grant income) flat at $2.0 million for FY22
-- Underlying NPAT (excludes grant income) up 14% to $1.7 million
-- Reported NPAT down 32% to $2.3 million for FY22
-- Open Sales Order book remains robust, currently at $22.7 million (mid-August 2022)
-- Fully franked dividend of 0.3 cents per share declared

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC), a global leader in clinical communications solutions, announces a 15% increase in revenue from customers to $35.9 million for FY22.

Despite another year of COVID-19 supply chain issues (which have worsened during FY22) and continued restricted access to some customer sites (which have lessened during FY22), Austco Healthcare delivered a statutory net profit of $2.3 million.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.