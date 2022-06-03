View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare appoints Chief Commercial Officer



Austco Healthcare (ASX:AHC) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Andrew Hall to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Australia, effective 1 July 2022.



Mr Hall joins Austco Healthcare with more than 17 years of experience in the nurse call and healthcare technology industry and has a proven track record of success in sales leadership, account management, and business development.



