Austco Healthcare HY Dec 21 Results and Media Release

-- Revenue from customers up 15% in 1HFY22 to $16.0 million compared to 1HFY21 (pcp)
-- Gross Margins increase at 52.9% in 1HFY22 compared to 51.4% in pcp
-- Software and SMA revenues up 29% to $2.0 million in 1HFY22 compared to pcp
-- Reported EBIT up 65% to $1.8 million in 1HFY22 compared to pcp
-- Reported NPAT up 83% to $1.5 million in 1HFY22 compared to pcp
-- Open Sales Order book remains robust, now at $24.5 million compared to $20.1m in August 2021
Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) announces a 15% increase in revenue from customers over the prior comparative period (pcp) of 1HFY21 to $16.0 million. This was in line with guidance released to the market in January 2022.
Despite another six months that remained impacted by COVID-19 supply chain issues and restricted access to customer sites, Austco Healthcare increased net profit after tax to $1.5 million, up 83% from $0.8 million in the pcp. This was also within the range provided to the market last month.
