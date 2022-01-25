Media ReleasesAustco Healthcare

Austco Healthcare expects improved profit for 1HFY22

25 Jan 2022 08:25 AM


Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX: AHC) (“Austco Healthcare”) advises that it expects to report strong revenue from customers for 1HFY22, leading to improved Net Profit After Tax (NPAT).

Revenue from customers

Better than expected second quarter revenue from customers underpin an estimated 15% increase in 1HFY22 revenue to $16.0m compared to $13.9m in the prior comparative period.

Further, our Open Sales Order book (confirmed orders) remains robust and currently sits at $21.3m. Whilst the Company continues to successfully manage challenges related to the supply chain crisis, risks still exisit for the business, which will need to be navigated throughout FY22.   

