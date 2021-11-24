View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare - Chairman's Address to Shareholders



Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. My name is Graeme Billings, and I am the Chairman of Austco Healthcare Limited (Austco), and I would also like to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting.



Given we have a quorum, I now declare the meeting open. I’d like to begin by introducing my fellow board members:



• Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Brett Burns, who is also the Chair of the company’s Remuneration Committee;

• Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Tony Glenning;

• Mr. Clayton Astles, Executive Director and the company’s Chief Executive Officer; and

• Mr. Brendan Maher, Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.



I would also like to welcome Mr. Michael Climpson, a Partner of Grant Thornton, our auditors.



This past year the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have persisted, but the company’s response to these challenges allowed it to deliver a strong result in FY21. As a Board, we continue to work with management to limit the impact of the pandemic on the business in the short term while remaining focused on future opportunities. My fellow Directors and I are proud of the way the Austco Healthcare team has risen to these challenges and would like to acknowledge their contribution to this result.



