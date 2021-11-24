Media ReleasesAustco Healthcare

View All Austco Healthcare News


Austco Healthcare - Chairman's Address to Shareholders

24 Nov 2021 08:58 AM


Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. My name is Graeme Billings, and I am the Chairman of Austco Healthcare Limited (Austco), and I would also like to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Given we have a quorum, I now declare the meeting open. I’d like to begin by introducing my fellow board members:

• Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Brett Burns, who is also the Chair of the company’s Remuneration Committee;
• Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Tony Glenning;
• Mr. Clayton Astles, Executive Director and the company’s Chief Executive Officer; and
• Mr. Brendan Maher, Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

I would also like to welcome Mr. Michael Climpson, a Partner of Grant Thornton, our auditors.

This past year the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have persisted, but the company’s response to these challenges allowed it to deliver a strong result in FY21. As a Board, we continue to work with management to limit the impact of the pandemic on the business in the short term while remaining focused on future opportunities. My fellow Directors and I are proud of the way the Austco Healthcare team has risen to these challenges and would like to acknowledge their contribution to this result. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.