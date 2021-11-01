View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare awarded AUD $1.6m contract



Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) (Austco) has been awarded a new AUD $1.6 million contract to maintain its industry leading Tacera Nurse Call platform installed at the 700-bed Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) and the 400-bed Jurong Community Hospital.



NTFGH was the first hospital in Singapore to be designed and built together from the ground up as an integrated healthcare development. They deliver patient-centered services in a seamless and integrated manner for better patient care, greater efficiency and convenience.



The maintenance contract commences in November 2021 and will expire in September 2026.



