Austco Healthcare awarded AUD $1.6m contract

01 Nov 2021 02:23 PM


Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) (Austco) has been awarded a new AUD $1.6 million contract to maintain its industry leading Tacera Nurse Call platform installed at the 700-bed Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) and the 400-bed Jurong Community Hospital.

NTFGH was the first hospital in Singapore to be designed and built together from the ground up as an integrated healthcare development. They deliver patient-centered services in a seamless and integrated manner for better patient care, greater efficiency and convenience.

The maintenance contract commences in November 2021 and will expire in September 2026.

