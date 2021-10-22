View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Austco Healthcare Limited (ABN 67 108 208 760) (“Company”) will be held at 9:30 am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 as a virtual meeting, online at web.lumiagm.com/383069907, for the purpose of transacting the business set out in this Notice of Meeting.



In light of social distancing requirements in Victoria resulting from COVID-19, the enactment of the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Act 2021 (Cth) which permits companies to hold their Annual General Meetings (AGM) using one or more technologies, and in the interests of the health and safety of our Shareholders, personnel and other meeting attendees, the Board has decided to hold the 2021 AGM as a virtual meeting in which Shareholders will be able to participate in the AGM online. Accordingly, there will be no physical venue for Shareholders to attend.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document