Austco Healthcare - Issue of Options



Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) (Austco) advises of the granting of 2,638,000 Options pursuant to the terms of the Austco Share Option Plan which have been issued with an exercise price of 21.5 cents and an expiry date of 24 September 2025.



The details of this issue are contained in an Appendix 3G (Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment Up of Unquoted Equity Securities) which has been lodged onto the ASX today.



