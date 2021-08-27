View All Austco Healthcare News

Austco Healthcare FY21 Results Release



• Revenue from customers up 25% in 2HFY21 (on 1HFY21) to $31.3 million for FY21

• Gross Margins increase to 55.2% for 2HFY21

• Software and SMA revenues down $0.5 million to $4.4 million in FY21

• Reported EBIT up $1.3 million on FY20 to $4.0 million for FY21

• Reported NPAT up 37% to $3.4 million for FY21, above high-end guidance range provided in May

• Open Sales Order book continues to grow, now at $20.1 million



Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) announces a 0.4% increase in total revenue (excluding interest income) over FY20 to $33.2 million. Despite a year that remained dominated by COVID-19 supply chain issues and restricted access to customer sites, Austco Healthcare increased net profit after tax to $3.4 million, up from $2.5 million in FY20.



The $3.4 million NPAT is above the $2.8 - $3.3 million guidance range provided to the market in May 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



