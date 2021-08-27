Media ReleasesAustco Healthcare

View All Austco Healthcare News


Austco Healthcare FY21 Results Release

27 Aug 2021 10:18 AM


• Revenue from customers up 25% in 2HFY21 (on 1HFY21) to $31.3 million for FY21
• Gross Margins increase to 55.2% for 2HFY21
• Software and SMA revenues down $0.5 million to $4.4 million in FY21
• Reported EBIT up $1.3 million on FY20 to $4.0 million for FY21
• Reported NPAT up 37% to $3.4 million for FY21, above high-end guidance range provided in May
• Open Sales Order book continues to grow, now at $20.1 million

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) announces a 0.4% increase in total revenue (excluding interest income) over FY20 to $33.2 million. Despite a year that remained dominated by COVID-19 supply chain issues and restricted access to customer sites, Austco Healthcare increased net profit after tax to $3.4 million, up from $2.5 million in FY20.

The $3.4 million NPAT is above the $2.8 - $3.3 million guidance range provided to the market in May 2021.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.