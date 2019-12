View All Auscann Group Holdings News

Auscann announces pharmaceutical packaging agreement with Aspen Pharmacare



Highlights



• AusCann has appointed TGA licensed Aspen Pharmacare Australia to provide packaging services for its medicinal cannabis pharmaceutical products.



• Appointment of Aspen Pharmacare is consistent with AusCann’s careful management of its supply chain and cost base



• AusCann’s proprietary hard shell capsules will be packaged by Aspen in consumer ready packs at its Australian facilities.

