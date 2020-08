View All AusTinMining Ltd News

Aus Tin Mining - Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet



A non-renounceable Entitlement Offer to existing Shareholders of Aus Tin Mining Limited of 1 New Share at an issue price of $0.001 each for every 1 Share held, to raise up to approximately $3,051,996 before costs.



The Entitlement Offer is not underwritten.



