Aus Tin Mining - Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer



Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW) wishes to announce that it is seeking to raise up to $3,051,996 by way of new cash and the conversion of existing debt, by undertaking a pro-rata non renounceable entitlement offer of up to 3,051,996,286 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) with an offer ratio of 1 New Share for every 1 Share held on the Record Date, at an offer price of 0.1 cents ($0.001) per New Share (Offer).



On 7 August 2020, the Company issued 122,222,222 unlisted convertible notes at $0.0009 each (for $110,000) of which 11,111,111 remain to be converted to ordinary shares. The Company also still has on issue 2 convertible securities in connection with the Lind Facility. In addition, the Company has a total of 105,704,485 unlisted options on issue, with exercise prices ranging from 1.35 cents to 2.5 cents each. Assuming none of these convertible securities or options are exercised ahead of the Record Date, approximately 3,051,996,286 New Shares will be made available under the Offer. New Shares issued pursuant to the Offer will rank equally with all existing shares on issue.



