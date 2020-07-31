View All AusTinMining Ltd News

Aus Tin Mining Announces Quarterly Activities Report



Lachlan Fold Belt



During the quarter the Company announced it had executed a non-binding term sheet setting out the agreed commercial terms for a farm-in on three exploration licences prospective for Cu-Au in the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW. Documentation for the farm-in is currently being drafted and in the interim the Company has undertaken two site visits. A suite of samples has been submitted for analysis, and 3D modelling of magnetics has been commissioned.



Taronga Tin Project / Torrington Exploration Project



During the quarter further digitisation of data from the Great Britain and Pound Flat prospects was undertaken and will be used to generate exploration targets.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document