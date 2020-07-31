Media ReleasesAusTinMining Ltd

View All AusTinMining Ltd News


Aus Tin Mining Announces Appointment of Lead Manager and Proposed Capital Raising

31 Jul 2020 04:48 PM


The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin Mining or the Company) refer to the Company’s announcement earlier today regarding the proposed acquisition of the Ashford Coking Coal Project from Laneway Resources Ltd (the Acquisition).

As noted in that announcement, it is a condition of the completion of stage 1 of the Acquisition that the Company will undertake a rights issue to raise a minimum of $1.2 million cash (the Rights Issue).   

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document