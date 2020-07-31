View All AusTinMining Ltd News

Aus Tin Mining Announces Appointment of Lead Manager and Proposed Capital Raising



The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin Mining or the Company) refer to the Company’s announcement earlier today regarding the proposed acquisition of the Ashford Coking Coal Project from Laneway Resources Ltd (the Acquisition).



As noted in that announcement, it is a condition of the completion of stage 1 of the Acquisition that the Company will undertake a rights issue to raise a minimum of $1.2 million cash (the Rights Issue).



