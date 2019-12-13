Aus Tin Mining, Granville Tin Project - Funding and Resumption Plan

The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin Mining or the Company) are pleased to announce the Company has agreed non binding indicative terms and conditions for a funding package that will enable a resumption of operations at the Granville Tin Project (Granville). The funding package will comprise loans of up to $1.5 million which are contemplated to be converted into shares in the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Ten Star Mining Pty Ltd (TSM) in conjunction with a future Public Offering (IPO).
