Aus Tin Mining - Resignation of CEO and Strategy Update



The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin Mining or the Company) wish to advise that the Company’s CEO Mr Peter Williams has resigned with immediate effect. The Directors also wish to update the market on the Company’s four point strategy announced in August 2020.



Resignation of Chief Executive Officer



The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Williams, has tendered his resignation effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr Williams for his service to the Company for the past eight years, and sincerely wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.



