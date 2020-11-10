View All Aus Tin Mining News

Aus Tin Mining - Management Update



The Board of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin or the Company) wishes to advise that Mr Priy Jayasuriya has resigned by mutual agreement as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company has commenced a review of its management structure and has appointed Mr Karl Schlobohm as its interim Chief Financial Officer to provide continuity until the review has been completed.



Mr Schlobohm is a qualified Chartered Accountant who has been the Company Secretary of Aus Tin since 2009, and has previously acted as the Company’s CFO.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



