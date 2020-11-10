View All Aus Tin Mining News

Aus Tin Mining - Deferral of Shortfall Placement



Further to its market release made earlier today, and as a result of a review process underway regarding the management structure of the Company, the Board of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin or the Company; ASX:ANW) wishes to advise that it has deferred any placement of the shortfall arising under the recently conducted Entitlement Offer, until this review process has been finalised. This includes the proposed initial placement of $390,000 noted in the Company’s market release of 4 November 2020.



The Company will advise the market of developments in relation to these matters.



