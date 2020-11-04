Aus Tin Mining - Results of Entitlement Offer

View All Aus Tin Mining News

The Board of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin or the Company; ASX:ANW) is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s non-renounceable entitlement offer (Offer), which closed on Friday 30 October 2020. The Offer raised approximately $1,250,205 before costs, including debt conversions by DGR Global Limited and members of the Board and management team of $700,596.



Accordingly, the Offer gave rise to a shortfall of approximately $1,801,790 which the Board will seek to place over the next 3 months. In this regard, the Board is pleased to advise of the immediate placement of a further approximately $390,000 worth of shares as the first instalment of the shortfall, the majority of which is to a number of sophisticated and professional investors introduced to the Company by 180 Markets.



