View All Aus Tin Mining News

Aus Tin Mining - Quarterly Activities Report



2020 Strategy



During the quarter the Company released a revised four point plan for improved shareholder value that included leverage to global economic recovery post COVID-19 through exposure to metallurgical coal whilst retaining exposure to minerals for future electrification.



Ashford Coking Coal and Mackenzie Coal Projects



During the last four months the Company executed binding term sheets to acquire the Ashford Coking Coal Project located in northern NSW, and the Mackenzie Coal Project located in Queensland’s Bowen Basin. Both projects have reported JORC resources and metallurgical coal quality.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document