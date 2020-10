View All Aus Tin Mining News

The Board of Aus Tin Mining Ltd (Aus Tin; ASX: ANW) wish to provide the following market update.



Project Development



The Company is advanced on negotiations to acquire a new project and anticipates finalisation of the transaction in the coming days.



Entitlement Offer – Closing Date



In light of the above, the Closing Date for the Company’s current Entitlement Offer will be extended to Friday 30 October 2020.



