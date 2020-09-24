View All Aus Tin Mining News

Aus Tin Mining - Court Orders Granted and Offer Period Extended



On 18 September 2020 Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin, the Company, ASX: ANW) announced that it had sought a Trading Halt in order to seek rectification of an administrative oversight. As previously detailed, the administrative oversight related to a failure to lodge Cleansing Notices within five business days of an issue of shares on each of 7 August, 11 August and 21 August 2020 (the Administrative Oversight), as was required under sections 708A(5 (e) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Corporations Act).



The Company went into a Trading Halt on 18 September, and then on 22 September 2020 announced that it was requesting a voluntary suspension while it sought relief from the Federal Court.



