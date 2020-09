View All Aus Tin Mining News

Aus Tin Mining - Suspension from Official Quotation



The securities of Aus Tin Mining Limited (‘ANW’) will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of ANW, pending the release of an announcement regarding the outcome of a Federal Court application in connection with the timing of lodgement of a cleansing notice.



