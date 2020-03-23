View All AuStar Gold News

Company Update - Extension of Voluntary Suspension

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX:AUL, AuStar Gold or the Company) has previously announced the intention of the Company to issue a new prospectus to raise capital for the ongoing development of the existing operations.



The Company requires additional time to finalise the terms of the capital raising and voluntary suspension is expected to continue until the earlier of an announcement to the market in relation to a revised capital raising, or the commencement of trading on Friday 28 March 2020.



