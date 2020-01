View All AuStar Gold News

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL) – Suspension from Official Quotation



The securities of AuStar Gold Limited (‘AUL’) will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of AUL, pending the release of an announcement regarding its debt acquisition and Placement Offer announced on 13 January 2020.



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF.



