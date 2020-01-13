View All AuStar Gold News

AuStar to become a major secured creditor of Centennial



AuStar Gold (ASX:AUL, or the Company) announces that it has entered into an agreement (Assignment Agreement) to acquire all of the debt owed by Centennial Mining (subject to deed of company arrangement) (Centennial) and Maldon Resources Pty (subject to deed of company arrangement) (Maldon) from Mining Lending Pty (Mining Lending) and the associated security documents and interests.



Upon completion of the Assignment Agreement, the Company will replace Mining lending as a major secured creditor of Centennial and Maldon, with security over the assets of both companies.



For further information, please download the attached PDF.



