AuStar Gold Limited (ASX:AUL) completes transaction conditions



Highlights:



- Centennial Mining Limited (CTL) has obtained an order from the Court approving the Proposed Acquisition of CTL by AUL



- ASIC has granted the Administrator, KordaMentha relief to enable the completion of share and option transfers as contemplated by the DOCA. Download this document