Arovella Therapeutics licenses novel CAR-iNKT cell armouring technology



-- Arovella has entered into a global, exclusive license with University of North CarolinaLineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center to incorporate a novel armouring cytokinetechnology (IL-12-TM) for its CAR-iNKT cell platform

-- Arovella is the only company globally developing IL-12-TM armoured CAR-iNKT cells

-- This armouring cytokine technology:

---- results in a ten-fold increase in circulating CAR-iNKT cell numbers in animal models forsolid tumours

---- significantly improved CAR-iNKT anti-tumour activity

---- significantly improved overall survival in animal models

---- enhances CAR-iNKT cells to potentially treat a range of solid tumour types

-- Patent applications filed to protect the technology until at least 2043

-- Investor webinar is scheduled for 11 am AEDT on Wednesday, 31st January.



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 30 January 2024: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA) has signed a global, exclusive License Agreement with the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNC Lineberger) to incorporate UNC Lineberger’s novel IL-12-TM (cytokine technology) into Arovella’s CAR-iNKT cell therapy platform. The technology was developed by Professor Gianpietro Dotti, a pioneer of CAR-iNKT cells, and was recently published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.



Arovella’s CEO and MD, Dr Michael Baker, commented: “We are incredibly excited to license the IL-12-TM technology from Professor Dotti’s laboratory for use with our CAR-iNKT cell platform. The data supporting solid tumours is compelling and will see Arovella enhance its solid tumour pipelines and effectiveness.”



