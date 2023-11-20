View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics receives R&D tax credit of $1.94 million



Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform, is pleased to announce that it has received its FY2023 R&D Tax Incentive refund of $1.94 million. These funds further strengthen Arovella’s cash position ($5.3 million at 30 September 2023) as it progresses development of its lead asset, ALA-101, towards first-in-human clinical trials.



CEO and Managing Director, Dr Michael Baker, commented “The R&D Tax Incentive scheme provides valuable support for companies such as Arovella and we look forward to using these funds to advance our programs towards the clinic.”



