Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 27 October 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform for cancer treatment, today releases its Appendix 4C for the first quarter of FY24.



During the quarter, Arovella continued to advance its iNKT cell therapy towards first-in-human clinical trials. Arovella’s technology provides key advantages over existing CAR-T cell therapies and has the potential to be applied to both blood cancers and solid tumours.



Arovella is in a solid financial position with pro-forma cash and cash equivalents of $5.32 million as at 30 September 2023. In addition, the Company expects to receive its R&D rebate of approximately $2 million in Q4 CY23 to add to these funds, further extending its ability to fund its projects.



