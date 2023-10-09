Media ReleasesArovella Therapeutics

Arovella Therapeutics - Trading Halt

09 Oct 2023 09:26 AM


Description
The securities of Arovella Therapeutics Limited (‘ALA’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ALA, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by
Scarlette de Lavaine
Adviser, Listings Compliance 

