Arovella Therapeutics - Completion of oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan (SPP)



Highlights:



Arovella completes oversubscribed share purchase plan to raise $2.2 million. MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 11 July 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its share purchase plan (SPP) announced on 7 June 2023, and which closed on 6 July 2023.



The SPP was oversubscribed and raised a total of $2.2 million. The Company has elected to accept all oversubscriptions in full.



