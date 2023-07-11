Media ReleasesArovella Therapeutics

View All Arovella Therapeutics News


Arovella Therapeutics - Completion of oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan (SPP)

11 Jul 2023 08:54 AM


Highlights:

  • Arovella completes oversubscribed share purchase plan to raise $2.2 million.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 11 July 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its share purchase plan (SPP) announced on 7 June 2023, and which closed on 6 July 2023.

The SPP was oversubscribed and raised a total of $2.2 million. The Company has elected to accept all oversubscriptions in full.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.