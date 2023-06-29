Media ReleasesArovella Therapeutics

Arovella Therapeutics - Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Closing Date Extended

29 Jun 2023 09:11 AM


Highlights:

• SPP Closing Date extended by one week to 5.00pm (AEST) Thursday, 6 July 2023

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 29 June 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform, announced a share purchase plan (SPP) on 7 June 2023.

Under the SPP, eligible Arovella shareholders, being shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand on the Company’s share register as at 7:00pm (AEST) on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, and who are not in the United States or acting on account or benefit of a person in the United States have the opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 of new Shares per eligible shareholder.

