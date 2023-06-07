Media ReleasesArovella Therapeutics

View All Arovella Therapeutics News


Arovella completes $4M placement & launches $1M SPP

07 Jun 2023 10:23 AM


Highlights:

-- Firm commitments received for A$4.1 million Placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors at A$0.045 per share.
-- Share Purchase Plan for existing eligible shareholders, targeted to raise approximately A$1 million at a Placement offer price of A$0.045 per share.
-- The capital raised will be used to fund the development of ALA-101 towards clinical trials and to enhance Arovella’s iNKT cell pipeline.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 7 June 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA) (Arovella or the Company), a biotechnology company  focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform, is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors, to raise approximately A$4.1m (before costs) under a placement of 91,111,111 new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at a price of A$0.045 per share (Placement). The pricing of the Placement represents a 10% discount to the last traded market price and a 12.4% discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Arovella Shares traded on ASX over the five days up to and including 2 June 2023.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.