Arovella's OroMist R&D facility closure completed



Highlights:



Perth-based R&D facility closure has been completed

Closure reduces expenditure by approximately $1.5m per annum

Part of Arovella’s continued focus on its iNKT cell platform

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 1 May 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA) announces that it, in line with the strategic review announced on 26 October 2022, has completed the shutdown of the Perth OroMist R&D facility.



