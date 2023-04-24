View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 24 April 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform for cancer treatment, today releases its Appendix 4C for the third quarter of FY 2023.



During the quarter, Arovella continued to advance its iNKT cell therapy towards first-in-human clinical trials. Arovella’s technology provides key advantages over existing CAR-T cell therapies and has the potential to be applied to both blood cancers and solid tumours.



In particular, Arovella:

-- Generated exciting new data for its lead product, ALA-101, and had the data accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

---- The data indicate that ALA-101 has the potential to be a novel ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapy to treat CD19-expressing leukemias and lymphomas.

-- Generated promising in vitro data for ALA-101 in combination with Imugene’s CF33 oncolytic virus and progressed the joint research program to in vivo testing.

-- Strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a new Board Chair and key members of management team.

-- Completed an oversubscribed Placement to raise $1.65 million.



In April 2023, Arovella:

-- Presented the Company’s first poster at the AACR Annual Meeting

-- Held an Explanatory Webinar to provide investors with a detailed overview of the iNKT cell therapy platform and the potential of its lead asset, ALA-101, as a novel, off-the-shelf, treatment for blood cancers



Over the next 6-18 months, Arovella expects to achieve several key milestones. These include:

-- Scaling-up the manufacturing process for ALA-101 ready for cGMP production

-- Manufacturing clinical-grade ALA-101 for a Phase 1 clinical trial

-- Commencing a Phase 1 clinical trial with ALA-101 for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

-- Completing proof of concept studies and commence IND-enabling studies for ALA-101 +onCARlytics

-- Completing CAR-optimisation for IND enabling studies for ALA-104



For more information, download the attached PDF.



